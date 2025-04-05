Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 637,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 491,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.74 ($0.09).
Pod Point Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.25.
Pod Point Group Company Profile
Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pod Point Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.