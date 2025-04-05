Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 637,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 491,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.74 ($0.09).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Pod Point was founded in 2009. Driven by a belief that driving shouldn’t cost the earth, Pod Point is building the infrastructure needed to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles and to make living with an EV easy and affordable for everyone. As at 30 October 2023 the company has shipped more than 222k charge points on its network in the UK and is an official charge point supplier for major car brands.

Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.

