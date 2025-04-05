Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 11097041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

