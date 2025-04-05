Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

