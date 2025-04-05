Pitcairn Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

