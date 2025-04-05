Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 2,580 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average is $256.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

