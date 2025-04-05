Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after buying an additional 603,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

