Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 31,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $432.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.38 and a 200 day moving average of $506.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

