Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 5,600 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

