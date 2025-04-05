PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PNF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.