PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PNF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

