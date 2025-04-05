PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 9.9 %
NYSE PDI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $20.90.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
