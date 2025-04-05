PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 9.9 %

NYSE PDI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.