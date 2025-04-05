PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE PAXS opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $17.24.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
