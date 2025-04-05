Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Takes $40,000 Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASTH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

