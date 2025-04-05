Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Makes New $655,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.57.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

