Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Makes New $47,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

ENPH opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.79.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

