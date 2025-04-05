Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

