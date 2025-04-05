Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $96,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after acquiring an additional 423,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $23,623,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

