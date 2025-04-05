Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

