Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 5,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $470,339.68. The trade was a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Photronics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 926,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 32,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Photronics by 53.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

