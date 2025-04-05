Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

