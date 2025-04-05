Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,791,000 after acquiring an additional 417,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of IWF opened at $325.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.12 and its 200-day moving average is $391.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

