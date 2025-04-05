Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.78 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

IYW opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.25 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

