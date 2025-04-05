Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 670 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,403,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

