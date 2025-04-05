Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 260,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

