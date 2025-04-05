Payden & Rygel Has $10.49 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

