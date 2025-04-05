PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

