PAX Financial Group LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

