PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,378 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,286,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.