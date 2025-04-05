PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.80 ($4.19) and traded as low as GBX 294.20 ($3.80). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 296.60 ($3.83), with a volume of 283,898 shares traded.

PageGroup Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £868.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.02.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. PageGroup’s payout ratio is currently 105.21%.

In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.33), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($128,943.03). 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

