PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.80 ($4.19) and traded as low as GBX 294.20 ($3.80). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 296.60 ($3.83), with a volume of 283,898 shares traded.
PageGroup Stock Down 4.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £868.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.02.
PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.
PageGroup Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.33), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($128,943.03). 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About PageGroup
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.