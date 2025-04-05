Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and traded as low as $23.90. Oversea-Chinese Banking shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 23,999 shares.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

