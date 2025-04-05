Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$35.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -88.33%.
Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$132,006.00. Also, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$308,040.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,966 shares of company stock valued at $875,571. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
