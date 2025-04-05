Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.08 and last traded at $87.28, with a volume of 129049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

Oshkosh Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $5,421,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

