Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,301,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,835,000 after buying an additional 267,372 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,827,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,369,000 after buying an additional 296,558 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.