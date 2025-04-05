Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,158,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.52.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

