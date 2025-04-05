Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,516 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.46% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FID. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 184,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.67.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

