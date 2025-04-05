Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.2403 dividend. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 138.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

