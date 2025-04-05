Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

