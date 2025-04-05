Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,932 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in EQT by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in EQT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 464,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 115.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

