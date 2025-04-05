Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.12 on Friday. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.24. Organovo had a negative net margin of 10,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

