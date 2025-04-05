Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.84% of Organon & Co. worth $147,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

