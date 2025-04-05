Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 31.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,201,791,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 224,728,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Down 15.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
