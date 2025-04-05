OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Price Performance
Shares of OpGen stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
OpGen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.