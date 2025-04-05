Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 823535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Onestream Stock Down 10.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onestream

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Onestream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Onestream by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its stake in Onestream by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

