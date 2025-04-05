OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $111.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average is $156.90.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

