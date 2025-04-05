OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia India Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INCO opened at $58.18 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

