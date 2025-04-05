OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

