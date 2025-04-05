OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,670 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Target by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 14,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.24.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $173.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

