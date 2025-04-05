OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 55,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

DIA opened at $383.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.17 and its 200-day moving average is $431.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.