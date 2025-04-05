OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

