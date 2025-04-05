OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $233,000 in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 425,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 27,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $315,390.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,313,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,846,832.42. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock worth $24,359,971. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FNA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.54. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

