OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 5.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $150.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

